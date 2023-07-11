TME or RELX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Content stocks have likely encountered both Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) and RELX PLC (RELX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR and RELX PLC are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TME currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.60, while RELX has a forward P/E of 22.66. We also note that TME has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RELX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.10.

Another notable valuation metric for TME is its P/B ratio of 1.63. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RELX has a P/B of 13.08.

These metrics, and several others, help TME earn a Value grade of A, while RELX has been given a Value grade of D.

Both TME and RELX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TME is the superior value option right now.

