TME or RELX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Content sector have probably already heard of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) and RELX PLC (RELX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while RELX PLC has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TME likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than RELX has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

TME currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.17, while RELX has a forward P/E of 21.28. We also note that TME has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RELX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82.

Another notable valuation metric for TME is its P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RELX has a P/B of 10.48.

These metrics, and several others, help TME earn a Value grade of A, while RELX has been given a Value grade of C.

TME stands above RELX thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TME is the superior value option right now.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME): Free Stock Analysis Report



RELX PLC (RELX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.