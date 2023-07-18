TME Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.08, changing hands as low as $7.00 per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TME's low point in its 52 week range is $3.14 per share, with $9.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.02.

