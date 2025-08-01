TMDX Stock Gains Post Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Up

TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents in the second quarter of 2025, which surged 162.9% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 91.7%.

TMDX’s Revenues in Detail

TransMedics registered revenues of $157.4 million in the second quarter, up 37.7% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%.

Per management, the uptick resulted from the increase in utilization of the Organ Care System (OCS), primarily in liver and heart through the National OCS Program (NOP), and additional revenues generated by the addition of TransMedics logistics services.

During the reported quarter, TMDX was able to cover 79% of its NOP missions requiring air transport compared with 78% in the first quarter of 2025.

TransMedics’ Segment Details

TMDX derives revenues via two sources — Net product revenue and Service revenue.

In the second quarter of 2025, Net product revenues totaled $96.1 million, up 33.9% year over year. Growth was driven by increased organ utilization in the liver and continued OCS adoption across both the liver and the heart.

Service revenues totaled $61.3 million, up 43.9% year over year, drivenprimarily by logistics.

Transplant Logistics’ services revenues for second-quarter 2025 were$29.8 million, up 56% year over year. This resulted from the continued expansion and utilization of TransMedics’ aviation fleet.

TMDX’s MarginTrend

In the quarter under review, TransMedics’ gross profit increased 39.4% year over year to $96.6 million. The gross margin expanded 78 basis points (bps) to 61%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 2.8% year over year to $44.1 million. Research, development and clinical trials expenses surged 14.9% year over year to $15.9 million. Total operating expenses of $60 million increased 5.8% year over year.

Operating profit totaled $36.6 million, reflecting a 192.3% jump from the prior-year quarter. The operating margin in the second quarter expanded 1230 bps to 23.2%.

TransMedics’ Financial Position

TransMedics exited second-quarter 2025 with cash of $400.6 million compared with $310.1 million at the end of first-quarter of 2025. Total long-term debt at the end of second-quarter 2025 was $59.5 million compared with $59.4 million at the end of first-quarter 2025.

Cummulative net cash provided by operations at the end of the second quarter was $88.8 million compared with $22.3 million at the second quarter of 2024-end.

TMDX’s Guidance

TransMedics has raised its revenue outlook for 2025.

For the full year, the company now expects revenues in the range of $585 million-$605 million (reflecting growth of 35% at the midpoint from the comparable 2024 figures). This is up from the prior outlook of $565 million to $585 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $580.4 million.

Our Take on TransMedics

TransMedics exited second-quarter 2025 with better-than-expected results. The solid top and bottom-line performances and the uptick in Transplant Logistics services revenues were encouraging. Strength in both revenue sources was also impressive. The expansion of the operating margin bodes well.

TransMedics’ management emphasized that the company is not only hitting new milestones but actively laying the groundwork for even bigger breakthroughs. A standout development was the FDA’s conditional approval for its next-gen OCS Lung clinical trial, with the OCS Heart IDE expected to follow soon—both viewed as potential growth catalysts for 2026.

Management also highlighted expansion plans, including the upcoming OCS Kidney launch, growing the NOP logistics network, and even identifying a new global headquarters to scale operations beyond 10,000 transplants. These efforts, combined with strong cash generation and operating leverage, position TransMedics to lead a global transformation in transplant care while remaining an attractive growth story for long-term investors.

