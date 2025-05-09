$TMDX stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TMDX stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $343,823,167 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TMDX:
$TMDX Insider Trading Activity
$TMDX insiders have traded $TMDX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TAMER I KHAYAL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,625 shares for an estimated $311,630.
$TMDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $TMDX stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,875,101 shares (+87.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,912,547
- BRAIDWELL LP added 922,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,492,935
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 828,147 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,717,730
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 809,135 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,449,567
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 695,983 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,394,540
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 681,366 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,483,170
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP added 565,258 shares (+1815.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,243,836
$TMDX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMDX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/11/2024
$TMDX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMDX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TMDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Rescott from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 12/11/2024
- Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 12/11/2024
