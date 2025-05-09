$TMDX stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TMDX stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $343,823,167 of trading volume.

$TMDX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TMDX:

$TMDX insiders have traded $TMDX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TAMER I KHAYAL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,625 shares for an estimated $311,630.

$TMDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $TMDX stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TMDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMDX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/11/2024

$TMDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMDX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TMDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Rescott from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 12/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

