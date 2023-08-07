TMDX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.28, changing hands as low as $68.37 per share. TransMedics Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMDX's low point in its 52 week range is $38.86 per share, with $99.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.48.

