TMCI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.39, changing hands as high as $19.10 per share. Treace Medical Concepts Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMCI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.48 per share, with $31.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.06.

