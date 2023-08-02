TMC the metals (TMC) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 210.98% from the latest reported closing price of 1.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in TMC the metals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 13.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMC is 0.01%, a decrease of 84.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.47% to 10,938K shares. The put/call ratio of TMC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 5,910K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 22.84% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 1,733K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares, representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 55.75% over the last quarter.

Old West Investment Management holds 291K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 265K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 17.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 209K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 35.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 160.45% over the last quarter.

TMC the metals Background Information

TMC the metals company Inc. operates as an electric vehicles battery metal company. The Company produces metals from polymetallic rocks to store clean energy and power electric vehicles. TMC the metals serves customers worldwide.

