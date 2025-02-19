News & Insights

Stocks
TMC

$TMC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 19, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$TMC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,653,776 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $TMC:

$TMC Insider Trading Activity

$TMC insiders have traded $TMC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIKA ILVES (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 217,099 shares for an estimated $240,979
  • ANDREW HALL sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $61,538
  • CRAIG SHESKY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 47,523 shares for an estimated $40,185
  • BRENDAN MAY purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $21,870

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $TMC stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TMC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.