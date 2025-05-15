$TMC stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TMC stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,730,371 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TMC:
$TMC Insider Trading Activity
$TMC insiders have traded $TMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG SHESKY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 401,225 shares for an estimated $625,703.
- ERIKA ILVES (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 217,099 shares for an estimated $240,979
- ANDREW HALL sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $61,538
- BRENDAN MAY has made 1 purchase buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $21,870 and 1 sale selling 8,916 shares for an estimated $14,889.
$TMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $TMC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. added 10,025,000 shares (+115.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,228,000
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 1,345,812 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,314,796
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC added 844,904 shares (+965.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $946,292
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 652,576 shares (+76.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,122,430
- OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 541,808 shares (+34.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $606,824
- UBS GROUP AG removed 536,140 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $922,160
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC removed 532,445 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $915,805
$TMC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
