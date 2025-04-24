$TMC stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TMC stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $67,354,074 of trading volume.

$TMC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TMC:

$TMC insiders have traded $TMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG SHESKY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 401,225 shares for an estimated $625,703 .

. ERIKA ILVES (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 217,099 shares for an estimated $240,979

ANDREW HALL sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $61,538

BRENDAN MAY has made 1 purchase buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $21,870 and 1 sale selling 8,916 shares for an estimated $14,889.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $TMC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TMC on Quiver Quantitative.

