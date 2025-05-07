TMC the Metals Company Inc. to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

TMC will host a conference call on May 14, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results and corporate developments.

TMC the metals company Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for May 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results and recent corporate developments. The company focuses on exploring critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, aiming to provide sustainable resources for energy, defense, and manufacturing while minimizing environmental impact compared to traditional extraction methods. TMC has over a decade of research on the effects of offshore nodule collection and processing. The conference call will be available via audio-only dial-in or virtual webcast, with a replay accessible on the company's website shortly after the event.

The announcement of a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results indicates transparency and engagement with stakeholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

The company highlights its commitment to lower-impact critical metal extraction, aligning with sustainability trends and potentially attracting environmentally conscious investors.

The extensive research conducted over a decade into the environmental and social impacts may strengthen the company's credibility and support future operational approvals.

The press release primarily focuses on a future conference call, indicating a reliance on upcoming updates to address current concerns or issues within the company.

There is no detailed information about the company's current financial standing or operational progress, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and performance.

What is the date of TMC's Q1 2025 conference call?

TMC's Q1 2025 conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

What time will the TMC conference call start?

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How can I attend the TMC conference call?

You can attend the conference call by registering for the audio-only dial-in or virtual webcast.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available in the ‘Investors’ section of TMC's website two hours after the event.

What is the focus of TMC's exploration efforts?

TMC focuses on exploring lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules for various industries.

$TMC Insider Trading Activity

$TMC insiders have traded $TMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG SHESKY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 401,225 shares for an estimated $625,703 .

. ERIKA ILVES (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 217,099 shares for an estimated $240,979

ANDREW HALL sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $61,538

BRENDAN MAY has made 1 purchase buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $21,870 and 1 sale selling 8,916 shares for an estimated $14,889.

$TMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TMC stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TMC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or the “Company”), an explorer of the world’s largest undeveloped resource of critical metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to provide an update on first quarter 2025 financial results and recent corporate developments.







First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details











Date:





Wednesday, May 14, 2025





















Time:





4:30 p.m. ET





















Audio-only Dial-in:







Register Here























Virtual webcast with slides:







Register Here























The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘





Events and Presentations





’, approximately two hours after the event.





The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at



www.metals.co



.







.