TMC the Metals Company to Host Conference Call on March 27, 2025, for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Update

TMC will host a conference call on March 27, 2025, to discuss its 2024 financial results and developments.

TMC the metals company Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on March 27, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, as well as recent corporate developments. The event will be accessible via audio-only dial-in or a virtual webcast, which will also be available for replay on the company's website shortly after the call. TMC focuses on exploring critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules to support infrastructure and energy needs with environmentally sustainable methods. The company holds rights to contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean, under the regulation of the International Seabed Authority.

The announcement of an upcoming conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and keeping investors informed about financial results and corporate developments.

TMC’s focus on exploring lower-impact critical metals aligns with growing global demand for sustainable resources, positioning the company favorably within the industry.

The strategic location of TMC's contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone, a significant area for polymetallic nodules, highlights its potential for tapping into valuable resources in a regulated environment.

The press release does not provide specific details about the company’s financial performance, leaving stakeholders without critical information prior to the scheduled conference call.

There is a lack of transparency regarding the company's operational challenges or financial pressures that may have prompted the timing of the call.

The announcement does not mention any recent significant developments or achievements, which may suggest stagnation or a lack of progress in the company's initiatives.

$TMC insiders have traded $TMC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIKA ILVES (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 217,099 shares for an estimated $240,979

ANDREW HALL sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $61,538

CRAIG SHESKY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 47,523 shares for an estimated $40,185

BRENDAN MAY has made 1 purchase buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $21,870 and 1 sale selling 8,916 shares for an estimated $14,889.

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $TMC stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or the “Company”), an explorer of the world’s largest undeveloped resource of critical metals for building infrastructure, power generation, transmission, and batteries, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 27, 2025, to provide an update on fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and recent corporate developments.







Thursday, March 27, 2025





















4:30 p.m. ET





















Register Here























Register Here























The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘





Events and Presentations





’, approximately two hours after the event.







The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for building infrastructure, power generations, transmission and batteries with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metals commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to two polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the Republic of Nauru and the Kingdom of Tonga.





www.metals.co





Media | media@metals.co





Investors | investors@metals.co



