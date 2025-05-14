Stocks
$TMC Earnings Results: $TMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 14, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$TMC ($TMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

$TMC Insider Trading Activity

$TMC insiders have traded $TMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CRAIG SHESKY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 401,225 shares for an estimated $625,703.
  • ERIKA ILVES (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 217,099 shares for an estimated $240,979
  • ANDREW HALL sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $61,538
  • BRENDAN MAY has made 1 purchase buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $21,870 and 1 sale selling 8,916 shares for an estimated $14,889.

$TMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $TMC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TMC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

