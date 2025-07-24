$TLYS stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TLYS stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,572,417 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TLYS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TLYS stock page):
$TLYS Insider Trading Activity
$TLYS insiders have traded $TLYS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC SHAY has made 10 purchases buying 567,863 shares for an estimated $711,583 and 0 sales.
$TLYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $TLYS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 1,357,692 shares (+264.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,986,922
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 763,134 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,678,894
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 209,430 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,746
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 134,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $186,261
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 120,165 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,363
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 74,352 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,574
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 65,440 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,968
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
$TLYS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TLYS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TLYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $2.0 on 06/05/2025
- Matt Koranda from Roth MKM set a target price of $2.5 on 03/14/2025
