$TLYS stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TLYS stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,572,417 of trading volume.

$TLYS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TLYS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TLYS stock page ):

$TLYS insiders have traded $TLYS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SHAY has made 10 purchases buying 567,863 shares for an estimated $711,583 and 0 sales.

$TLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $TLYS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TLYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TLYS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TLYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $2.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Matt Koranda from Roth MKM set a target price of $2.5 on 03/14/2025

