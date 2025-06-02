$TLYS stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TLYS stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,695,484 of trading volume.

$TLYS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TLYS:

$TLYS insiders have traded $TLYS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SHAY has made 3 purchases buying 144,607 shares for an estimated $127,967 and 0 sales.

$TLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $TLYS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

