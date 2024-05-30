And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 2,300,000 of its units, representing a 35.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Gamestop is down about 2.5%, and Warby Parker is up by about 2.3%.
VIDEO: TLT, XRT: Big ETF Outflows
