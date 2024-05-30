Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, where 14,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.8% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 2,300,000 of its units, representing a 35.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Gamestop is down about 2.5%, and Warby Parker is up by about 2.3%.

VIDEO: TLT, XRT: Big ETF Outflows

