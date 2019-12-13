Markets
TLT, TPOR: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which added 6,600,000 units, or a 5.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR), which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

