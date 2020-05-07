TLT, PEJ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 9,000,000 units, or a 8.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PEJ, which added 1,400,000 units, for a 38.4% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PEJ, in morning trading today Chipotle Mexican Grill is up about 1.9%, and Disney is higher by about 3.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.