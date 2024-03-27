TLT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.34, changing hands as high as $94.66 per share. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLT's low point in its 52 week range is $82.42 per share, with $108.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.60.

