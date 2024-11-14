Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 12,800,000 units, or a 1.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of LMBO, in morning trading today Advanced Micro Devicesis up about 0.5%, and Bit Digital is lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: TLT, LMBO: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.