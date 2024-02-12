Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which added 6,900,000 units, or a 1.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE), which added 1,080,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of KCE, in morning trading today KKR (KKR) is up about 0.9%, and Lazard (LAZ) is lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: TLT, KCE: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.