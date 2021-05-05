TLT, FTHI: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, where 9,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF, which lost 700,000 of its units, representing a 24.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FTHI, in morning trading today Apple is up about 1.2%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.1%.

