TLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $145.32, changing hands as low as $143.64 per share. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLT's low point in its 52 week range is $133.19 per share, with $165.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.