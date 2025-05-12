$TLS stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TLS stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,688,922 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TLS:
$TLS Insider Trading Activity
$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADLEY W. JACOBS purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $13,400
$TLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 3,296,586 shares (+100.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,274,324
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,038,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,550,674
- EP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,020,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,491,320
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 700,000 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,394,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 669,295 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,288,988
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 456,057 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,085,415
- TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 395,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,350,900
