$TLS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TLS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,695,443 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TLS:
$TLS Insider Trading Activity
$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BONNIE LYNN CARROLL sold 45,555 shares for an estimated $126,642
$TLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,038,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,550,674
- EP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,020,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,491,320
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 611,978 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,456,507
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 456,057 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,085,415
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 425,006 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,011,514
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 335,880 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $799,394
- PATHSTONE HOLDINGS, LLC removed 311,649 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $741,724
