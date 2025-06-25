$TLS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TLS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,695,443 of trading volume.

$TLS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TLS:

$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BONNIE LYNN CARROLL sold 45,555 shares for an estimated $126,642

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TLS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.