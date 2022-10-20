TLS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Telos Corp. (Symbol: TLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.57, changing hands as high as $9.84 per share. Telos Corp. shares are currently trading up about 16.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.54 per share, with $27.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.83.

