$TLS Earnings Results: $TLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TLS ($TLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.09 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $26,370,000, beating estimates of $25,878,896 by $491,104.
$TLS Insider Trading Activity
$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADLEY W. JACOBS purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $13,400
$TLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 3,296,586 shares (+100.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,274,324
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,249,928 shares (-31.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,274,753
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,110,557 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,986,899
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,038,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,550,674
- EP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,020,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,491,320
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 700,000 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,394,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 669,295 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,288,988
