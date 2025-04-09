$TLRY stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TLRY stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,242,053 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TLRY:
$TLRY Insider Trading Activity
$TLRY insiders have traded $TLRY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL A MERTON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 26,000 shares for an estimated $35,360
$TLRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $TLRY stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 6,702,100 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,913,793
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,836,628 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,772,715
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,133,811 shares (+603.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,837,968
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 1,946,794 shares (+139.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,589,236
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 1,778,428 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,365,309
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,619,500 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,153,935
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,103,987 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,468,302
