$TLRY stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TLRY stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,242,053 of trading volume.

$TLRY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TLRY:

$TLRY insiders have traded $TLRY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL A MERTON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 26,000 shares for an estimated $35,360

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $TLRY stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TLRY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.