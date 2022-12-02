TLRY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Tilray Brands Inc (Symbol: TLRY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.31, changing hands as high as $4.72 per share. Tilray Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLRY's low point in its 52 week range is $2.65 per share, with $9.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.58.

