TLRY Grows Craft Beer Portfolio by Acquiring Molson Coors Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY, a leading global lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, officially completed the acquisition of three well-known craft breweries, namely Hop Valley Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co., and Revolver Brewing. The acquisition of these three breweries forms a part of the company’s agreement with Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) to acquire four breweries on Aug. 13, 2024. As a part of the deal, the company is also on track to acquire Molson Coors’ Atwater Brewery.



These acquisitions are expected to bolster Tilary’s leadership position in the U.S. craft beer market. This move is a part of Tilray's broader strategy to diversify its portfolio and expand its presence beyond the cannabis beverages category. With this acquisition, Tilray will position itself as the 5th largest craft brewer in the country and the top craft brewer in both the Pacific Northwest and Georgia.



With these acquisitions, TLRY expanded its presence in key beer states like Texas and Michigan, with Texas being the second-largest beer-consumption state.

Insights Into TLRY's Strategic Move

The acquisition of Hop Valley Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co., and Revolver Brewing adds 30% new beer-buying accounts to Tilray's portfolio. This expansion is anticipated to increase revenue by tapping into new customers. Additionally, the company is expected to generate cost synergies by streamlining operations and enhancing Tilray's distribution network, enabling the company to reach a broader audience.



With this move, TLRY's beverage portfolio now boasts a diverse array of products, including leading craft beers, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverage brands. The impressive beverage portfolio now includes SweetWater Brewing Company, Montauk Brewing Company, Alpine Beer Company, Green Flash Brewing Company, Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge Distillery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewing Company, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, HiBall Energy and Happy Flower CBD. This strategic diversification complements its already robust position in Canada's recreational cannabis and THC beverage brands.



Tilray is reshaping the craft beer industry by integrating exceptional new brands with its talented team. Management expects the acquisition to enhance Tilray's position in the craft beverage market and create global growth opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value. The company’s focus remains on delivering high-quality products and meeting consumer needs while maximizing the potential of its new brands.

A Look Ahead for TLRY

For Molson Coors, the sale transaction aligns with its long-term strategic goals, focused on driving growth in its U.S. above-premium beer portfolio and building on its beyond beer initiative.



Furthermore, the acquired craft beer brands are expected to play a crucial role in the growth of Tilray Beverages. With this acquisition, TLRY’s beer business is projected to expand to 15 million cases annually. Moving forward, the company expects to utilize its expertise in product innovation and distribution to unlock the full potential of these brands and enhance its sales and operations while broadening its reach across the United States.



Shares of Tilray have declined 6.1% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 6.1%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

3 Staple Stocks to Consider

Here, we have highlighted three better-ranked food stocks, namely, The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, Pilgrim’s Pride PPC and Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI.



The Chef’s Warehouse, which engages in the distribution of specialty food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF’s current fiscal year sales and earnings indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Pilgrim’s Pride, which produces, processes, markets and distributes fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. PPC delivered a positive earnings surprise of 27.3% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride’s current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 183.43% from the prior-year reported level.



Ollie's, the extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.1% and 12.7%, respectively, from the year-earlier levels.

