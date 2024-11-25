Tlou Energy’s AGM Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.

Tlou Energy Limited successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all resolutions receiving strong support from shareholders. The resolutions, including the re-election of a director and approval of a 10% placement capacity, were passed with a significant majority. This outcome underscores investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

