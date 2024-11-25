Tlou Energy Nears Milestone with Lesedi Project

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.

Tlou Energy Limited is on the brink of a transformative milestone as its Lesedi gas-to-power project nears grid connection, paving the way for the company’s first power sales. The completion of a 100km transmission line and significant progress on the Lesedi electrical substation mark vital steps in monetizing its gas reserves. With plans to rapidly scale power production, Tlou aims to make a lasting impact on Botswana’s energy landscape and deliver value to shareholders.

