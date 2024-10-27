Tlou Energy Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.

Tlou Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Brisbane, encouraging shareholders to vote via proxy if unable to attend. The meeting agenda and related documents are available online, and shareholders can submit questions ahead of the meeting. This event is significant for investors monitoring Tlou’s strategic direction and performance.

