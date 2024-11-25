Tlou Energy Advances Lesedi Substation and Gas Production

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Tlou Energy is nearing completion of its electrical substation at Lesedi, with the arrival of a crucial 5MVA transformer marking a significant milestone. Gas production from Lesedi’s wells shows promise despite challenges, aiming for consistent flow to support power generation. The company holds substantial gas reserves, supporting its long-term energy projects.
For further insights into AU:TOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Ignore the Noise,’ Says Colin Sebastian About Alphabet Stock
- ‘Load Up Ahead of Holiday Season,’ Says Youssef Squali on Amazon Stock
- ‘There’s More Room to Run,’ Says Top Analyst About MicroStrategy Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.