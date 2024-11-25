Tlou Energy Advances Lesedi Substation and Gas Production

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tlou Energy is nearing completion of its electrical substation at Lesedi, with the arrival of a crucial 5MVA transformer marking a significant milestone. Gas production from Lesedi’s wells shows promise despite challenges, aiming for consistent flow to support power generation. The company holds substantial gas reserves, supporting its long-term energy projects.

For further insights into AU:TOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.