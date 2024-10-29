News & Insights

Tlou Energy Advances Lesedi Project in Botswana

October 29, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

October 29, 2024

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.

Tlou Energy Ltd. is nearing completion of key infrastructure for its Lesedi Project in Botswana, which includes substations and power lines. The project, which aims to produce 10MW of gas-to-power by mid-2025, is a major step forward in the country’s gas-to-power sector. With gas production and electricity generation in progress, Tlou Energy is poised for significant growth.

