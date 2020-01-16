TLND Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Talend SA (Symbol: TLND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.17, changing hands as low as $40.11 per share. Talend SA shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLND's low point in its 52 week range is $31.14 per share, with $53.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.30.

