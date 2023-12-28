TLK or SCMWY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Diversified Communication Services stocks are likely familiar with PT Telekomunikasi (TLK) and Swisscom AG (SCMWY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

PT Telekomunikasi and Swisscom AG are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

TLK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.93, while SCMWY has a forward P/E of 15.70. We also note that TLK has a PEG ratio of 1.20. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SCMWY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.63.

Another notable valuation metric for TLK is its P/B ratio of 2.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SCMWY has a P/B of 24.18.

Based on these metrics and many more, TLK holds a Value grade of B, while SCMWY has a Value grade of F.

Both TLK and SCMWY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TLK is the superior value option right now.

