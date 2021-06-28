TLK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK (Symbol: TLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.33, changing hands as low as $22.15 per share. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.9706 per share, with $27.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.30.

