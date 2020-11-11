TLK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK (Symbol: TLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.02, changing hands as high as $21.69 per share. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.06 per share, with $29.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.