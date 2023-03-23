TLK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK (Symbol: TLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.07, changing hands as high as $27.46 per share. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TLK's low point in its 52 week range is $23.025 per share, with $33.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.03.
