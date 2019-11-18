TLK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK (Symbol: TLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.50, changing hands as low as $28.33 per share. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLK's low point in its 52 week range is $24.27 per share, with $31.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.41.

