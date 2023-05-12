TLK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK (Symbol: TLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.20, changing hands as low as $26.87 per share. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TLK's low point in its 52 week range is $23.025 per share, with $31.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.08.
