TLH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.84, changing hands as high as $111.02 per share. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TLH's low point in its 52 week range is $100.685 per share, with $125.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.96.
