Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 5,200,000 units, or a 17.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the IRVH ETF, which added 30,000 units, for a 30.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: TLH, IRVH: Big ETF Inflows

