TLG Acquisition Climbs 6%

(RTTNews) - TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Monday morning trade. In a filing with SEC, the company and Electriq Power, Inc. entered into an agreement with Meteora Special Opportunity Fund I, LP, Meteora Capital Partners, LP, and Meteora Select Trading Opportunities Master, LP for an OTC Equity Prepaid Forward Transaction.

Currently, shares are at $10.49, up 5.43 percent from the previous close of $9.95 on a volume of 696,712.

