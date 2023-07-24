News & Insights

Markets
TLGA

TLG Acquisition Climbs 6%

July 24, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Monday morning trade. In a filing with SEC, the company and Electriq Power, Inc. entered into an agreement with Meteora Special Opportunity Fund I, LP, Meteora Capital Partners, LP, and Meteora Select Trading Opportunities Master, LP for an OTC Equity Prepaid Forward Transaction.

Currently, shares are at $10.49, up 5.43 percent from the previous close of $9.95 on a volume of 696,712.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLGA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.