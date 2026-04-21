TKR or HOCPY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are likely familiar with Timken (TKR) and Hoya Corp. (HOCPY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Timken has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Hoya Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TKR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than HOCPY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TKR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.42, while HOCPY has a forward P/E of 38.63. We also note that TKR has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HOCPY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.70.

Another notable valuation metric for TKR is its P/B ratio of 2.26. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HOCPY has a P/B of 9.33.

Based on these metrics and many more, TKR holds a Value grade of B, while HOCPY has a Value grade of D.

TKR has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than HOCPY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TKR is the superior option right now.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Timken Company (The) (TKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hoya Corp. (HOCPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.