TKR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.29, changing hands as high as $45.89 per share. Timken Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKR's low point in its 52 week range is $22.255 per share, with $58.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.60.

