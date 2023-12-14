TKR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.15, changing hands as high as $81.26 per share. Timken Co. shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKR's low point in its 52 week range is $65.71 per share, with $95.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.