TKP (TYO:3479) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 3,582.75

The average one-year price target for TKP (TYO:3479) has been revised to 3,582.75 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 3,345.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,676.50 to a high of 5,355.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.15% from the latest reported closing price of 1,790.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in TKP. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3479 is 0.05%, a decrease of 16.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.11% to 703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRJPX - T. Rowe Price Japan Fund holds 196K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 27.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3479 by 8.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3479 by 2.90% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 76K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3479 by 1.78% over the last quarter.

MJFOX - MATTHEWS JAPAN FUND Investor Class Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 222.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3479 by 70.07% over the last quarter.

